Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,612 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 45.7% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 103,933 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 74.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

COLL stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $651.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.