Comerica Bank Has $3.97 Million Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,154 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 100.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PKI opened at $188.82 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $192.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 2.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.23.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

