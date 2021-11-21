Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of United States Steel worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 821,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,496,000 after purchasing an additional 108,549 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 157,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 454.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 234,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 192,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on X shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

NYSE:X opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.21.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

