Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,847 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,403,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,461,000 after purchasing an additional 118,240 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,654,000 after purchasing an additional 86,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $174.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.79. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $185.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

In other news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $296,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $12,737,957.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,192 shares of company stock worth $36,855,937 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

