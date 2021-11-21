Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 324,866 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 21,647 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Investors Bancorp worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,746,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after buying an additional 211,643 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 269.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 56.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,215 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 29.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 818.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 176,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

