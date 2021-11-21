Comerica Bank Sells 2,438 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

NYSE:VTR opened at $51.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.89, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.32.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 339.63%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.