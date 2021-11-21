Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

CFRUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. HSBC raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $15.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compagnie Financière Richemont (CFRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.