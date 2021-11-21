Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,671 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 186.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.80. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

