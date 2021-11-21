Comparing Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) & Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) and Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

2.1% of Baytex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Baytex Energy and Helmerich & Payne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy 83.24% -11.42% -3.21% Helmerich & Payne -28.25% -9.21% -6.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Baytex Energy and Helmerich & Payne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy 0 8 1 0 2.11 Helmerich & Payne 4 9 7 0 2.15

Baytex Energy presently has a consensus target price of $4.27, indicating a potential upside of 41.28%. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus target price of $28.24, indicating a potential upside of 14.44%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Helmerich & Payne.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baytex Energy and Helmerich & Payne’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy $728.21 million 2.34 -$1.82 billion $1.80 1.68 Helmerich & Payne $1.77 billion 1.50 -$494.50 million ($2.86) -8.63

Helmerich & Payne has higher revenue and earnings than Baytex Energy. Helmerich & Payne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baytex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Helmerich & Payne beats Baytex Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. H&P’s fleet includes 299 land rigs in the U.S., 31 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs.

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.