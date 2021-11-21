Comparing Lightbridge (LTBR) & Its Peers

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lightbridge to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.6% of Lightbridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Lightbridge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Lightbridge has a beta of 3.39, meaning that its stock price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightbridge’s competitors have a beta of 2.24, meaning that their average stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lightbridge and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A Lightbridge Competitors 163 663 962 21 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 4.97%. Given Lightbridge’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lightbridge has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lightbridge and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lightbridge N/A -$14.42 million -4.49 Lightbridge Competitors $1.74 billion $111.68 million 19.93

Lightbridge’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge. Lightbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lightbridge and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightbridge N/A -81.96% -73.05% Lightbridge Competitors -24.90% -14.89% -5.06%

Summary

Lightbridge competitors beat Lightbridge on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

