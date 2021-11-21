Comparing Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) & Its Rivals

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ: OPTT) is one of 80 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ocean Power Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies -1,105.05% -23.12% -21.49% Ocean Power Technologies Competitors -12.12% 8.11% 2.14%

Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies’ peers have a beta of 0.43, indicating that their average share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies $1.21 million -$14.76 million -4.65 Ocean Power Technologies Competitors $7.65 billion $558.89 million 9.72

Ocean Power Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies. Ocean Power Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ocean Power Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ocean Power Technologies Competitors 854 3985 3336 93 2.32

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 9.73%. Given Ocean Power Technologies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ocean Power Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Ocean Power Technologies peers beat Ocean Power Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia. Ocean Power Technologies was founded by George W. Taylor on April 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, NJ.

