Compass (NYSE:COMP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

Get Compass alerts:

COMP stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 202.41%. Analysts predict that Compass will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.