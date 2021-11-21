Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 331.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 5,357,143 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

