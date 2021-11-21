Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Erica Schultz Sells 50,000 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $4,018,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $4,105,000.00.

Shares of CFLT opened at $79.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.70. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $650,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,507,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,333,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.09.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

