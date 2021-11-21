Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Raised to $94.00 at Morgan Stanley

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s current price.

CFLT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

CFLT traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,564,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,489. Confluent has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $94.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.70.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $64,528,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,461,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,156,746 shares of company stock worth $100,169,795.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

