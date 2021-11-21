ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COP. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average is $61.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

