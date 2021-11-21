Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,250.00

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2,250.00 and last traded at C$2,263.70, with a volume of 21512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2,227.77.

CSU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,400.00 target price (up previously from C$2,200.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2,335.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2,164.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,987.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$47.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.78.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

