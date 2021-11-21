Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (CBKM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) declared a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.
Shares of CBKM opened at $22.50 on Friday. Consumers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25.
Consumers Bancorp Company Profile
