ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Brett Just Sells 23,252 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Brett Just sold 23,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $113,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. Equities analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WISH shares. Bank of America cut shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 21.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 43.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

