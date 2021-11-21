ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CEO Sells $377,948.10 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $377,948.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 73,904 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $369,520.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 75,282 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $474,276.60.

ContextLogic stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.20.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

