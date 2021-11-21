Contrasting Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) and Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) and Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Evolus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerus Pharmaceuticals $1.09 million 33.86 -$24.42 million ($0.02) -1.20 Evolus $56.54 million 6.27 -$163.01 million ($3.78) -1.69

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evolus. Evolus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acerus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.7% of Evolus shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Evolus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolus has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Evolus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -239.98% Evolus -162.78% -145.33% -27.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Evolus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolus 1 2 5 0 2.50

Evolus has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 142.95%. Given Evolus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evolus is more favorable than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Evolus beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto. The company was founded by Bruce D. Brydon, Rolf K. Reininghaus and Mark L. Thompson on September 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

