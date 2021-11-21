Contrasting Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) & AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Invo Bioscience and AngioDynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A AngioDynamics 0 1 1 1 3.00

AngioDynamics has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.97%. Given AngioDynamics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AngioDynamics is more favorable than Invo Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Invo Bioscience and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invo Bioscience -166.95% N/A -85.23% AngioDynamics -11.50% 0.08% 0.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Invo Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of AngioDynamics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invo Bioscience and AngioDynamics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 949.26 -$3.08 million N/A N/A AngioDynamics $291.01 million 3.79 -$31.55 million ($0.89) -32.04

Invo Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AngioDynamics.

Risk & Volatility

Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AngioDynamics beats Invo Bioscience on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invo Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products. The company was founded by Eamonn P. Hobbs on February 9, 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, NY.

