Contrasting Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) and Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) and Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silgan and Ardagh Metal Packaging’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silgan $4.92 billion 0.95 $308.72 million $3.01 14.02 Ardagh Metal Packaging N/A N/A -$12.67 million N/A N/A

Silgan has higher revenue and earnings than Ardagh Metal Packaging.

Profitability

This table compares Silgan and Ardagh Metal Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silgan 6.12% 26.60% 5.25% Ardagh Metal Packaging N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of Silgan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Silgan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Silgan has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardagh Metal Packaging has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Silgan and Ardagh Metal Packaging, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silgan 1 4 7 0 2.50 Ardagh Metal Packaging 0 3 3 0 2.50

Silgan currently has a consensus price target of $48.17, indicating a potential upside of 14.14%. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus price target of $12.43, indicating a potential upside of 29.51%. Given Ardagh Metal Packaging’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ardagh Metal Packaging is more favorable than Silgan.

Summary

Silgan beats Ardagh Metal Packaging on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products. The Closures segment comprises of metal, composite, and plastic closures for food and beverage products. The Plastic Containers segment covers custom designed plastic containers and closures for personal care, food, health care, pharmaceutical, household and industrial chemical, pet care, agricultural, automotive, and marine chemical products. The company was founded by R. Philip Silver and D. Greg Horrigan in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG.

