ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNVVY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut ConvaTec Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock remained flat at $$11.92 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $14.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

