Coreto Market Cap Tops $5.74 Million (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Coreto has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and $47,115.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coreto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coreto has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00073325 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00074439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00090799 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.99 or 0.07266492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,466.66 or 1.00119368 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

