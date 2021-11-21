Coterra Energy (CTRA) versus Its Peers Financial Comparison

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is one of 269 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Coterra Energy to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Coterra Energy has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coterra Energy’s rivals have a beta of 0.63, meaning that their average stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Coterra Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 0 3 8 0 2.73 Coterra Energy Competitors 2133 10668 15414 540 2.50

Coterra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $29.13, indicating a potential upside of 45.70%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 20.74%. Given Coterra Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Coterra Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Coterra Energy pays out 134.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 17.1% and pay out 563.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coterra Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $1.47 billion $200.53 million 22.46 Coterra Energy Competitors $5.42 billion -$629.31 million -3.88

Coterra Energy’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Coterra Energy. Coterra Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Coterra Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 20.86% 23.58% 11.72% Coterra Energy Competitors -31.37% -49.60% 5.49%

Summary

Coterra Energy beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy, Inc. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

