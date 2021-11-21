Cottage Street Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,978.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,846.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,656.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

