Cottage Street Advisors LLC Purchases 193 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.62 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Argus upped their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

