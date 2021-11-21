Cottage Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 194 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 194 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,432.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.78.

SHOP stock opened at $1,690.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $963.00 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,465.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,425.90.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

