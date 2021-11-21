CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Update

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the October 14th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 221.0% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 170,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 117,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter worth $530,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter worth $367,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 102.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the first quarter worth $62,000. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. 15,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,857. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 million, a PE ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.84. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $7.00.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

