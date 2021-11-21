CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after purchasing an additional 510,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,842,000 after acquiring an additional 361,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after acquiring an additional 326,909 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,273,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,636,000 after acquiring an additional 291,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,111,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF opened at $309.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $223.94 and a 1 year high of $310.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.