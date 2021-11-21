CRA Financial Services LLC Has $666,000 Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 122,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

FPE stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

