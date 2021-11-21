CRA Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 560,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Netflix by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $308,901,000 after acquiring an additional 411,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $678.80 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.84 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $635.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $300.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

