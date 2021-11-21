CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 284 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $108.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $111.14.

