Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBRL. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $141.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,090. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 10,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.