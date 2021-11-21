Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 1,900 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth $1,463,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 180.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 55,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth $39,488,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $342,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth $348,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $2,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 60,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,245,002.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

NYSE CHPT opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.97) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.