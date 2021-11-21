Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys New Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 119.4% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 131,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 71,733 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 73.5% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STIP opened at $106.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.16. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.36 and a 12-month high of $107.15.

