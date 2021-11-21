Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 1,350 GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDRX. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at about $123,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx by 62.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,800 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at about $64,173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at about $38,657,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GoodRx by 31.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,931,000 after acquiring an additional 855,772 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDRX. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

In other news, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $524,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $524,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 669,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029,875.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and sold 1,135,886 shares worth $48,935,998. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 37.24 and a beta of -0.87. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

