Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 1,050 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 91.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $23.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.03%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.