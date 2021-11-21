Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 80 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Linde were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 0.4% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 1.7% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 4.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 6.4% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Linde by 3.7% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $332.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.45 and a 200-day moving average of $304.61. The company has a market cap of $170.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Linde plc has a one year low of $240.80 and a one year high of $340.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.71.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

