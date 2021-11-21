Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,340 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SASR opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $51.30.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

