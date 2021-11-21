Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,472 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Accolade were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accolade by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 61,999 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Accolade by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 839,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,096,000 after purchasing an additional 66,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Accolade by 1,682.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $30.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ACCD. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

