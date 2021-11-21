Critical Contrast: Digital Media Solutions (DMS) & Its Competitors

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE: DMS) is one of 218 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Digital Media Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Digital Media Solutions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00 Digital Media Solutions Competitors 1196 6012 11243 322 2.57

Digital Media Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 173.88%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 28.50%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions $333.38 million -$8.70 million 53.41 Digital Media Solutions Competitors $2.90 billion $325.95 million 75.28

Digital Media Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Digital Media Solutions. Digital Media Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions 1.00% -11.84% 3.39% Digital Media Solutions Competitors -11.02% -77.24% 2.03%

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name. The Marketplace segment include fees charge to customer from advertising their business under company’s brand name. The Other segment provides management of digital media services on behalf of customers as well as SaaS. The company was founded by Joseph L. Marinucci, Fernando Borghese, Luis A. Ruelas, Matt Goodman, and David Shteif in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.