Critical Contrast: Obsidian Energy (OBELF) vs. Its Peers

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS: OBELF) is one of 269 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Obsidian Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

This table compares Obsidian Energy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $220.00 million -$576.07 million 0.85 Obsidian Energy Competitors $5.42 billion -$629.31 million -3.88

Obsidian Energy’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Obsidian Energy. Obsidian Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Obsidian Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Obsidian Energy Competitors 2133 10668 15414 540 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 20.96%. Given Obsidian Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Obsidian Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32% Obsidian Energy Competitors -31.37% -49.60% 5.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy’s rivals have a beta of 0.63, meaning that their average stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.