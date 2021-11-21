Critical Review: Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) versus Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) and Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of Cooper Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Cooper Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cooper Companies and Warby Parker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper Companies 0 2 9 0 2.82 Warby Parker 0 2 5 0 2.71

Cooper Companies currently has a consensus target price of $443.73, indicating a potential upside of 9.54%. Warby Parker has a consensus target price of $64.38, indicating a potential upside of 16.22%. Given Warby Parker’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Warby Parker is more favorable than Cooper Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Cooper Companies and Warby Parker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper Companies 102.48% 11.42% 7.58% Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cooper Companies and Warby Parker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper Companies $2.43 billion 8.22 $238.40 million $58.68 6.90 Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cooper Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Warby Parker.

Summary

Cooper Companies beats Warby Parker on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues. The Cooper Surgical segment focuses on the provision of advancement for the health of women, basies, and families through women’s health and fertility products and services. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

