Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CRR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.31.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN opened at C$18.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.88. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.93 and a 1-year high of C$19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.87%.

In other news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total value of C$458,757.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at C$247,729.05.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

