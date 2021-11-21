Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

CRON has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at $459,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cronos Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 188.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cronos Group by 34.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 112,298 shares during the period. 13.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

