Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
CRON has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.43.
Shares of CRON stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90.
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
