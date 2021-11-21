Crypto Sports (CSPN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $131.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $217,305.73 and approximately $131.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 40.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

