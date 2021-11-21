CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CEO Sells $93,798.00 in Stock

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CEO Kiwi Camara sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $93,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kiwi Camara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Kiwi Camara sold 34,321 shares of CS Disco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,788,124.10.

On Friday, September 17th, Kiwi Camara sold 707,069 shares of CS Disco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $36,258,498.32.

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $44.04 on Friday. CS Disco Inc has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $69.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

LAW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

