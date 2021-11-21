CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 17th

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

CSG Systems International has increased its dividend payment by 19.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. CSG Systems International has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.85. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $54.83.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $246.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.00 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CSGS. Sidoti upgraded CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

